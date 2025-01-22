Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.14. 3,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 8,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.
Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.
About Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF
The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.
