Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Scotiabank

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of IRON stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. Disc Medicine has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $126,480.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $470,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,696.25. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,758 shares of company stock worth $5,400,990. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 76.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 19.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 18.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

