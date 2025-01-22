Diversify Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $8,121,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares in the company, valued at $113,456,446.95. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,963. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,893.85 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,143.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,940.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,087.77.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

