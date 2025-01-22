Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $662,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 138,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $216.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.96 and a one year high of $221.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

