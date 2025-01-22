Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.28 million, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.99 and a twelve month high of $82.52.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

