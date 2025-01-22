Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 120.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

