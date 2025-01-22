Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 268.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $342.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $354.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,414.32. The trade was a 10.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,730 shares in the company, valued at $45,963,231.60. The trade was a 13.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,977 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

