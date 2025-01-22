Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $635,000 Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $288.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.51. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 target price (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.93.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

