Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,667 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 34.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INFY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Investec lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

NYSE INFY opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

