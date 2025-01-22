Diversify Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

