DLK Investment Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DLK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.4% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,231,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 295.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 518,054 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $159,365,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $418.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.73. The company has a market capitalization of $415.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

