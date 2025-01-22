Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after purchasing an additional 508,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after buying an additional 362,340 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,740,000 after acquiring an additional 408,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,421,000 after acquiring an additional 490,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

NYSE:RTX opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

