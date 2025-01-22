Edgewise Therapeutics Promotes Behrad Derakhshan, Ph.D., to Chief Operating Officer Role**

On January 8, 2025, Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) announced the appointment of Behrad Derakhshan, Ph.D., as its new Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Derakhshan, aged 45, was previously serving as the Chief Business Officer at the company since September 2020.

Before joining Edgewise Therapeutics, Dr. Derakhshan held various crucial positions in the biotechnology industry. He was the Chief Business Officer at VectivBio from July 2019 to September 2020, a clinical-stage rare disease-focused biotechnology firm. Prior to this role, he served as the Vice President and Head of Business Development at Therachon from April 2017 to June 2019, a clinical-stage biotechnology company later acquired by Pfizer Inc. in 2019.

Furthermore, Dr. Derakhshan brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, where he held significant roles, including Director of Business Development and Strategic Evaluation. His career also included stints as a management consultant at reputable firms Navigant Consulting, Inc., and Easton Associates, LLC. Dr. Derakhshan completed his postdoctoral training at the Yale School of Medicine and earned his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from a joint program between Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, and the University of Surrey, UK.

With this new appointment, Dr. Derakhshan’s annual base salary has been increased to $520,000 from $478,400, effective January 1, 2025. Additionally, his annual target bonus has been raised to 45% of his annual base salary for fiscal year 2025.

It is essential to note that there are no undisclosed arrangements or relationships between Dr. Derakhshan and any other individuals regarding his appointment as Chief Operating Officer. Moreover, there are no family connections between Dr. Derakhshan and any director or executive officer of Edgewise Therapeutics.

The company has filed this announcement as part of its current report on Form 8-K to comply with the regulatory disclosure requirements.

This concludes the report on the key development at Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. underlining Behrad Derakhshan’s promotion to Chief Operating Officer.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

