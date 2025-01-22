Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Edinburgh Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EWI opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £726.16 million, a P/E ratio of -875.46 and a beta of 0.78. Edinburgh Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.20 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202 ($2.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.59.

Get Edinburgh Worldwide alerts:

About Edinburgh Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable.

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.