Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Edinburgh Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of EWI opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £726.16 million, a P/E ratio of -875.46 and a beta of 0.78. Edinburgh Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.20 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202 ($2.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.59.
About Edinburgh Worldwide
