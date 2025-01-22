Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWIGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of EWI opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.37) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £726.16 million, a P/E ratio of -875.46 and a beta of 0.78. Edinburgh Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.20 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202 ($2.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.59.

The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable.

