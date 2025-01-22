Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 197,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 140,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Eguana Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eguana Technologies
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.