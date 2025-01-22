Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) were down 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 148,392 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 140,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

