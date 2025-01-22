Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 25% – What’s Next?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 41,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 131,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

