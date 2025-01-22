Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.110-1.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.68.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,941,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,832. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $150,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,897.70. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $364,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,334.89. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

