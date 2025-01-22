Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 44.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 16.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,763,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %

ELV stock opened at $389.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.20 and a 200-day moving average of $465.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.