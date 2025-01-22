Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,105 shares during the quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 44.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.53.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $389.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

