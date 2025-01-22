Empire FY2026 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.11.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Empire to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

