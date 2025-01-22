Enclave Advisors LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Enclave Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,482,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

