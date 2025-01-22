Enclave Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Enclave Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 165.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 137,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

