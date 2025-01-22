Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RCUS FY2025 Earnings

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.29) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCUS. Barclays increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE RCUS opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $53,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,070. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 59.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 81,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,536 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 187,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,025,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

