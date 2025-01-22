ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWF opened at $409.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $310.51 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

