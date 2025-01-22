ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 220.3% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 54.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

Comcast stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Evercore ISI upgraded Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

