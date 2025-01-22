Evan Roberts Sells 12,749 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 12,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $348,175.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 755,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,631,585.29. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Evan Roberts sold 1,785 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $48,159.30.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Evan Roberts sold 2,681 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $74,933.95.

On Monday, January 6th, Evan Roberts sold 2,873 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $76,450.53.

NYSE:PHR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 389,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,096. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,503,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,062,000 after acquiring an additional 97,847 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after buying an additional 88,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,934 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 868,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

