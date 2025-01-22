Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $110.55 and last traded at $111.21. Approximately 2,768,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,429,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $487.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,603 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $48,348,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

