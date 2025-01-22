Farrell Financial LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Farrell Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Farrell Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $107.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

