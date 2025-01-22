Financial Survey: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) vs. Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immatics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics $58.44 million 11.01 -$104.98 million ($0.66) -8.17 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $331.41 million 4.70 -$226.54 million ($0.61) -12.34

Immatics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immatics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

64.4% of Immatics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Immatics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 4 1 3.20 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83

Immatics presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 209.27%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 101.50%. Given Immatics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immatics is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Immatics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics -47.94% -15.90% -9.38% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -30.01% N/A -24.06%

Risk and Volatility

Immatics has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Immatics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its products pipeline includes IMA203 that targets solid tumors, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; IMA203CD8, a cell therapy product that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; IMA204 that targets tumor stroma, which is in preclinical stage; and IMA30x, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate, which is in preclinical stage. The company also develops TCR Bispecifics products, including IMA401 and IMA402, which is in Phase 1a clinical trial. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Corporation to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX10013, an oral factor D inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

