Finley Financial LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.5% of Finley Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 884.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $601.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $495.53 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.02.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

