Finley Financial LLC Buys Shares of 30,350 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Finley Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

