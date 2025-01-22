Finley Financial LLC Invests $476,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.55 and a 1-year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

