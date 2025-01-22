Finley Financial LLC Invests $919,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 251,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 603.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,683,000 after buying an additional 362,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.
About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
