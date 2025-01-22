Finley Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,860 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $132.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $106.30 and a 52-week high of $134.27.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
