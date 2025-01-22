Finley Financial LLC Takes $198,000 Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMB opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

