Finley Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

ESGD stock opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.89 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.