Finley Financial LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $172.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $106.51 and a one year high of $198.31.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

