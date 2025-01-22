First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $144,490.00 billion for the quarter.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,018,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,992.92. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $287,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,615.20. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

