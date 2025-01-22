First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 544,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,976. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.