First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 210,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,707. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

