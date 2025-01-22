First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,626. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $564.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.
About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
