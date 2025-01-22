First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.23 and last traded at $83.22, with a volume of 12557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.96.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

