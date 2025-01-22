First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.23 and last traded at $83.22, with a volume of 12557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.96.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
