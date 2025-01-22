First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $111.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.92.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

