First Western Financial (MYFW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect First Western Financial to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $24,540.00 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Western Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYFW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Western Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $163,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,760 shares in the company, valued at $166,702.80. This trade represents a 49.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

