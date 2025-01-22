Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 476 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

The stock has a market capitalization of $420,290.00, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

