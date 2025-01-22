FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Raymond James

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s previous close.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

FSV traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.42. The company had a trading volume of 48,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,167. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. FirstService has a 52 week low of $141.26 and a 52 week high of $197.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

