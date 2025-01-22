Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $764,543,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,341,000 after buying an additional 1,427,664 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,993,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 788.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,700,000 after buying an additional 561,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,238.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,488,000 after purchasing an additional 558,774 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI stock opened at $208.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.13 and a 1-year high of $223.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.33 and its 200-day moving average is $187.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

