FLC Capital Advisors Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $490.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average of $115.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

