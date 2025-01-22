Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210,036 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $80,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,803 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,974,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after purchasing an additional 444,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $224.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

